For a long time Chris Woakes was seen as the all-round hope for England. In first-class cricket, he has almost 6,000 runs at an average of 35 and is closing in on 500 wickets at 25.

Ben Stokes has overtaken him in Tests, but in ODI cricket he has been the far more consistent player of the two. He has 116 wickets in ODIs at an average of 31 and more than 1,000 runs at 26. He has been the leader of this England ODI attack for a good while now and has relished the role.

It was from 2016 onwards that he really seemed to find his feet in international cricket, with a spell in the Test side which saw him make a hundred in that format and take figures of 11/105 in a match against Pakistan at Lord’s. It was that golden summer that saw him make a brilliant 95 not out in an ODI to see England to victory from 92/6 to chase down 287 for victory.

He is no longer an automatic selection in England’s Test team, but when it comes to ODI cricket he is very much one of the first names England will choose. He has enough pace to keep batsmen honest, has control over his line and length and is capable of variations which can take wickets. Combine with that his undoubted ability with the bat in hand, England have an excellent player in their ranks.

