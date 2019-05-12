It feels like Liam Plunkett has been around forever, but he is still only 34-years-old. This is mostly because he made his England debut in late 2005 on their tour of Pakistan as a 20-year-old. He was probably picked too young and struggled to find consistency. He played his first 29 ODIs over a six year period where he was never an automatic selection. A move from his native Durham to Yorkshire saw him rediscover his pace and find a way at international level.

Plunkett was one of the players who was brought back into the England fold after the disastrous 2015 World Cup and has been a near ever present member of the team since. In the 51 ODIs he has played since his recall he has taken 82 wickets at 28. Considering his bowls in the opening Powerplay or at the death his economy rate of 5.91 is very decent by modern standards. He has pace and even when he is going for runs he is a wicket-taking threat.

Plunkett has also made some important contributions with the bat and his ability as a batsman has added England’s attacking approach to take hold. When you have Plunkett batting at 10, a man who has three first-class hundreds, it gives so much freedom to the top order to go hard and look to dominate the opposition. He has just one ODI fifty, but that has been due to a lack of opportunity more than anything else.

