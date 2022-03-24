Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: A look at some brilliant IPL knocks of star all-rounder so far

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has carved a niche for himself in IPL and remains one of the most sought after players in Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder has been a part of the domestic cricket scene since 2016 and made his international debut in 2018.

Sibling to cricketer Hardik Pandya, Kunal Pandya made waves in the cricketing world with his temperament and versatility. The all-rounder made his Indian Premier League debut in 2016, when he got picked up by Mumbai Indians and since then, has been known to be a true blue IPL star, playing for Mumbai Indians till last year. Pandya has amassed 1,773 runs in his IPL career and has picked 51 wickets till now.

He also holds the world record for the fastest fifty scored in an ODI debut, reaching the milestone off just 26 balls in a match against England in Pune last year.

This year, the 31-year-old cricketer was released by his former IPL team and he joined the new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore.

As the cricketer turns a year older on 24 March, we take a look at his best IPL knocks so far:

86 off 37 balls – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

In the 47th game of the 2016 IPL season, Pandya scored a fabulous 86 from just 37 deliveries against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Scoring at a strike rate of over 232, Pandya knock included seven boundaries and six glorious sixes and his marvelous innings helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth total of 206 and win the match by 80 runs.

49* off 28 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the 12th match of IPL 2016, Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten at 49 off just 28 balls and showed his fans what he is truly capable of. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, he bailed the team out from a precarious position to score a quickfire unbeaten 49, which included three boundaries and just as many sixes, helping his team reach a respectable total of 142. He strode out at 60/4 and helped MI put up a respectable total. However, chasing the target, David Warner went berserk hitting 90 off 59 balls to help SRH win by seven wickets.

41 off 22 balls- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The MI IPL star proved his mettle once again in 2018 when he ended up scoring an unbeaten 41 of 22 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, and helped Mumbai Indians cross the 160-run mark.

47 off 38 balls – Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiants

At the 2017 IPL final held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Krunal Pandya came to Mumbai Indians' rescue again in difficult situation after his side had lost 7 wickets for just 79 runs on the scoreboard. The gutsy all-rounder's knock of 47 from 38 balls dragged his team to 129 and eventually helped them in clinching the IPL trophy for the third time.

45* off 30 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai had bundled out KKR for just 107 in the 2017 Qualifier 2, but lost 3 wickets after making a score of just 34 runs. Pandya once again saved the day as his unbeaten knock of 45 took the team past the finish line.

