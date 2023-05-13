Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram on Saturday felt that his team lacked one big partnership that would have helped them post 200, after they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Uppal.

SRH were dealt with a blow in their hopes for qualifying for the playoffs, as they remained ninth with eight points, after seven defeats to their name. They now face an uphill task in their bid to qualify for the playoffs.

Heinrich Klaasen was their top-scorer with 47 runs as they posted 182/6, but LSG rode on knocks from Prerak Mankad (64*) and Nicholas Pooran (44*) to chase down the total in 19.2 overs.

“I thought it was a decent score, I thought 180 was par. We batted well, probably lacked one partnership that could have got us to the 200-run mark,” said Markram after the match.

“The wicket got slower throughout the day, we would have taken this total at the start. Pressure is an interesting thing, and the guys tried their best. When you are put under pressure by high-quality players like Stoinis and Pooran, you are going to be tested,” the South African added.

Krunal Pandya, the LSG skipper, also felt SRH would go for 200.

“With the way they were going I thought 200, but we pulled it back nicely towards the end especially by Yash and Avesh. At this level anything is possible, we had the belief and with players like Stoinis and Pooran, we had to believe,” Krunal said.

Prerak Mankad scored 64 off 45 deliveries, and was adjudged Player of the Match. He said backing his ability and strength is what worked out for him.

“I haven’t batted a lot at number 3 but have batted in the top four. I back my ability and strength, it worked out in the end. Whatever happens at the other end should not effect me, and because of Stoinis and Pooran we won this game,” said the 29-year-old.

