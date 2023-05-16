Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya on Tuesday “retired hurt” while batting on 49 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Krunal had walked out to bat in the third over after LSG had lost Prerak Mankad for a golden duck. LSG were restricted to 12/2 following Mankad’s dismissal, but Krunal and Marcus Stoinis forged 82 runs for the third wicket.

Krunal did not have the best of knocks despite scoring 49. The stand-in LSG skipper managed to hit just one four and a six in his 42-ball knock while also struggling with his shot timing.

During the fourth ball of the 16th over that was bowled by Cameron Green, Krunal had collected a single towards deep midwicket, but was seen hobbling eventually.

RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted soon after, asking if Krunal was “retired out”.

Nicholas Pooran walked out to bat and he made run-a-ball eight, while Stoinis remained unbeaten on 89 to lead LSG to 177/3.

While the scorecard on the official IPL website said Krunal was “retired hurt”, the all-rounder was fit enough to come out and bowl the first over of the MI chase.

