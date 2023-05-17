Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said that his team ‘did not play well enough’ after their five-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

MI were set a target of 178 by LSG, and although Rohit (37) and Kishan (59) got them off to a strong start by building a 90-run stand for the opening wicket, the five-time champions soon lost momentum and regular wickets hurt them.

Although Tim David remained unbeaten on 32, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Nehal Wadhera (16) failed to fire. MI were restricted to 172/5 from 20 overs.

“We didn’t play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn’t win unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few,” Rohit said after the match.

“But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half,” he added.

Earlier in the contest, Krunal Pandya (49) and Marcus Stoinis (89) forged an 82-run stand for the third wicket, but in the 16th over, Krunal “retired hurt” just before he could get to his fifty.

Krunal, though, returned to bowl his quota of four overs in MI’s chase, finishing with figures of 0/27.

Krunal revealed that he had pulled a muscle and was having cramps. “I was having cramps, I pulled a muscle. I have always been a team player, anything for the team, so happy with the result,” said Krunal.

“It has not been easy for us, really happy to end on a good note here. Good to give them a win in this last game at this venue,” added the stand-in skipper.

Mohsin Khan delivered under pressure while defending 11 runs from the final over. He finished with figures of 1/26 from three overs.

“The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well. Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well. Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year,” said Mohsin.

