Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stand-in captain Krunal Pandya took “full responsibility” for his team’s elimination from IPL 2023. LSG lost to Mumbai Indians by 81 runs in the Eliminator on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This was the second consecutive exit at the Eliminator stage for two-season-old Lucknow.

Chasing 183, LSG lost both openers, Prerak Mankad and Kyle Mayers, inside 4 overs before Krunal and Marcus Stoinis scored 46 together to steady the innings. Just when it looked like Lucknow were going to cruise in the chase, Krunal got out at long-on trying to hit a six off Piyush Chawla.

LSG’s innings eventually folded on 101 as eight wickets fell for 32. Their innings also included three run-outs including that of Stoinis and Deepak Hooda.

“We were in a really good position. Everything started where I played that shot that was not on and I completely take full responsibility,” Krunal said after the match.

“At that situation, we should have played better cricket,” Krunal added. “The shot I played was not on and I completely take all the blame for where we ended up.”

For Mumbai, Akash Madhwal was the star performer as he took 5 wickets for 5 runs.

Krunal added that LSG together as a team also failed to take responsibility during the chase.

“The wicket was not bad, the ball was coming nicely on the bat. It remained the same in the second innings as well. We just had to bat better and take responsibility to play good cricket, but we didn’t do that after the break,” Krunal.

On his decision to pick Kyle Mayers ahead of Quinton de Kock for the all-important Eliminator, Krunal said that the West Indian’s earlier performance at the Chepauk went in his favour.

“It’s always a tough decision. Quinton de Kock is a quality player, he is a world-class batter. Kyle had a better record over here and it was a tough decision but we felt we can go with Kyle at that time.”

