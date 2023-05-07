After playing a cat and mouse game of ‘will he or won’t he’, Prince Harry finally made his way to London on 6 May to attend his father King Charles III’s coronation. His return to England from the United States came sans wife – Meghan. This was Harry’s first appearance with the royal family after making damning revelations in his memoir Spare.

But a look at the ceremony and it was truly a blink or you’ll miss it moment. Obscured for most of the ceremony, he slipped out of Westminster Abbey, with only the briefest of goodbyes and headed straight for Heathrow Airport – only to reunite with his wife back in California.

So where did he go? Why did he jet off so quickly after the coronation ceremony?

Harry at the ceremony

The Duke of Sussex, Harry, flew to London on Friday – a day prior to the Coronation. His presence at the Coronation was confirmed three weeks ago that he would attend the historic event, leaving behind his wife, Meghan, and their two young children – Archie and Lilibet – at their Southern California home.

Dressed in a morning suit with a white shirt, grey tie and his military medals (he didn’t wear his military uniform perhaps because he is no longer a working royal), he was one of the first royals to arrive at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May) alongside his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and two of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

He was assigned to sit two rows behind his brother, Prince William, and many believe that the seating was owing to him quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member — as well as alienating himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, Spare.

If anyone had hoped the coronation would help in the reconciliation between Harry and his brother William, they would have been disappointed. The two, who were believed to close once upon a time, were not seen speaking or even acknowledging each other during the ceremony.

It has been reported that Harry nodded, waved and spoke a few words to clergy and several guests before the ceremony began. During the two-hour spectacle, keen attention was focused on Harry by the media and royal watchers. He appeared to join the congregation in one of many refrains of “God save the king” during the pomp-and music-filled ceremony.

Some British tabloids even consulted professional lip-readers to interpret what Harry was saying. The Daily Mirror revealed that it appeared he said, “hello,” “morning” and “nice to see you” when he entered the church.

The King Charles’ coronation in full

‘Long Live the King!’ The best moments from King Charles’ historic coronation

Making Her Own Rules: Why Kate ditched the traditional tiara at coronation

The Great British Loot: The jewels ‘stolen’ by the Royals

Some Ancient, Some Stolen: Spoon, spectre, crown and other jewels used in King Charles’ coronation

‘Not my King’ protests on Coronation Day: The Brits who want to dump the monarchy

Fashion at the Coronation: What did Kate wear? Who else stood out?

The era of King Charles: From postal stamps to passports, the big changes in Britain

From Charles’ lover to mistress to queen, the fascinating life of Camilla

No balcony appearance for Harry

And shortly after the over two-hour ceremony, came the Buckingham Palace balcony scene. Members of the Royal family standing and waving to the crowds, is probably the most unforgettable moment at royal ceremonies. Remember William and Kate at the balcony during their wedding?

But it was not to be for Prince Harry.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out on to the balcony, they were joined by other members of the family – Prince William, his wife, Kate, their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and others.

The Royals enjoyed the flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatics team, who streaked past and left red, white and blue trails in the sky from the balcony.

However, neither Harry nor his uncle Andrew were present for this family moment. Commentators on the BBC were quick to point out that it was only the “working family” on the balcony. In other words, “those whose day-to-day job is supporting the monarchy.”

The balcony moment also marked the end of Charles’ official appearances on Saturday.

Where did Harry go?

So, while the royals enjoyed the flypast where did Harry go? The paparazzi caught the fifth in line to the throne at Heathrow Airport still in his morning suit and sporting his medals.

Bearing a cheeky smile, Harry was seen at the airport’s Windsor Suite before his British Airways flight took him home. But what was the rush? Was it that he had been snubbed at the coronation ceremony? Was it because his brother refused to acknowledge him at the event?

Some said Harry’s rush off from the ceremony had everything to do with his son – Archie. It was his son’s fourth birthday on the same day (6 May) and according to a source speaking to US outlet Page Six, Harry intended to make “every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday”.

And it seems that CNN royal historian Kate Williams description of Harry’s appearance at the coronation as a “flying visit” was accurate. He came, he smiled, he said the words and then jetted off.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.