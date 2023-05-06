'Long Live the King!' The best moments from King Charles' historic coronation
After a long wait, King Charles and Camilla were coronated in a dazzling ceremony. This is the first coronation in Britain in 70 years and only the second to be televised. If you missed it, here's a recap of the best moments from the event
1/22
After a very long wait, King Charles was finally coronated on 6 May in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. It ended with him and his Queen, Camilla at the Buckingham Palace balcony waving to the people. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. AFP
2/22
Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, Britain’s Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince Louis and Prince George, along with other members of the Royal family, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony. Prince Harry, Charles’s son and Prince Andrew, his brother, didn’t make it to the balcony. Reuters
3/22
Prince Louis, Prince William’s son and King Charles’ grandson, once again stole the show at the balcony with all the faces he made. Reuters
4/22
Before the balcony, it seems that Prince Louis was tired of all the pomp and pageantry. Seen here yawning as travels in a coach, following Britain’s King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Reuters
5/22
And it seems that King Charles’ grandchildren know how to grab the cameras’ attention. Prince George animatedly points to the skies as he stands next to another page on the Buckingham Palace balcony. We wonder what had got his attention. AFP
6/22
Earlier in the day, King Charles kicked off the celebrations when he entered Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. Reuters
7/22
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Reuters
8/22
As part of the ceremony, Britain’s King Charles III also held the Sword of State inside Westminster Abbey in central London. AFP
9/22
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, kisses his father, Britain’s King Charles III, wearing St Edward’s Crown, during the King’s Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London. AFP
10/22
King Charles III wearing the St Edward’s Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Reuters
11/22
King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, is followed by Queen Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey in central London following their coronation ceremony. From here, the Royals made their way to Buckingham Palace. Reuters
12/22
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, in the Coronation Procession as they return along Whitehall to Buckingham Palace, London, following their coronation ceremony. Reuters
13/22
Members of the armed forces parade as crowds gather to watch the coronation procession of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Trafalgar Square in central London. Reuters
14/22
A royal fan poses for a photo as she lines the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometre stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. AFP
15/22
A well-wisher reacts as she waits on The Mall for members of the Royal Family to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to view the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London. Thousands of people had gathered to view the king and queen after their coronation. Reuters
16/22
A British royal fan takes a photo as Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony. Reuters
17/22
Crowds film and watch The British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) aerobatic team, the “Red Arrows”, perform a fly-past over The Mall in central London after the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla. Reuters
18/22
However, amid all the celebrations there were some protests too. Republicans and anti monarchists carried out agitations in the crowd at Whitehall. Reuters
19/22
The ceremony saw a massive turnout and over 2,000 people were invited for the event. Amongst them was Prince Harry who now lives in the US with his wife Meghan. Reuters
20/22
British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were also in attendance at the ceremony. Reuters
21/22
Leaders from across the world were invited for the event. From the US, First Lady Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden attended the ceremony. Reuters
22/22
Apart from world dignitaries, actors, singers and other artists were also invited. English actor Emma Thompson was one of them. AFP<br />