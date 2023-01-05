We were all expecting bombshells from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare. However, just days before the book hits the shelves — it’s going to release on 10 January, perhaps the biggest bombshell has been leaked from the book.

The younger brother, and fifth in line to the British throne, has recounted in his book how Prince William, the heir to the throne, physically attacked him during an argument about the former’s wife, American actress Meghan Markle.

Here’s what we know about the alleged altercation and other big reveals that have been leaked from Prince Harry’s book.

‘Ripped my necklace, knocked me to the floor’

According to the leaked details of the book, Prince Harry speaks of the incident which took place in 2019 at his Nottingham Cottage — where Harry was then living, in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Today, Harry and Meghan, with their two children — Archie Harrison and Lilibet “Lili” Diana — live in America’s California.

In Spare, Harry writes that William wanted to talk about their fractured relationship and the struggles with the press and had come over. However, he was already irate.

As the conversation continued, William, as per Harry’s account, complained about Meghan, saying that she was “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. Countering him, Harry said that William was sounding like the press and that he expected better.

The account goes on to state that William told Harry that he wasn’t being rational and this led to the two shouting over each other and insults began to be traded. At one point, William claimed he was trying to help.

Harry then responded: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

The younger prince’s comment then angered his brother, who swore while stepping towards him. This, according to Harry scared him.

The Guardian, who has had access to the book, then reports that Harry gave him a glass of water, saying, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

Harry further recounts: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry reveals that William left but later returned “looking regretful and apologised”. The elder sibling then told his brother, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

“You mean that you attacked me?”

“I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Recounted the incident to therapist first

Prince Harry says he didn’t tell his wife, Meghan, about the incident, and instead spoke to his therapist about it.

However, Meghan noticed the “scrapes and bruises” on his back. When she was told of the incident, Harry writes that she wasn’t that surprised or that angry. “She was terribly sad.”

That Nazi uniform again

Besides the physical altercation between the two brothers, Harry has addressed other issues in his book, including that Nazi uniform moment of 2005.

In the book, Harry claims he was considering either wearing the Nazi uniform or a pilot’s outfit to a ‘Native and Colonial’-themed event and he called his brother and sister-in-law for their opinion.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry wrote, according to Page Six. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

For those who don’t remember, Prince Harry had evoked a massive controversy when the then 20-year-old was seen wearing the Nazi uniform. He later issued an apology, saying, “I am very sorry if I have caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

Harry had also spoken of the incident in the recently released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, saying in the serial that the incident was “one of the biggest mistakes of my life” and he felt “so ashamed afterwards.”

Harry-William’s royal feud

Harry’s book Spare is just one more chapter in the royal feud between the brothers, which goes back to the winter of 2018.

Most royal palace observers believe that the book in all probability will douse any hopes of a reconciliation between the two, despite the fact that Harry recently was seen in an interview saying he wanted his “father and brother back”.

The royal tiff, as it’s been called by some media outlets, can be dated back to Christmas of 2018 when Harry reportedly told William he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the family.

Speculation of the sibling rivalry continued up until April 2019 and a video of Harry exchanging pleasantries with Kate but ignoring his elder brother did nothing to quell the rumours.

Things worsened in October 2019 when Harry all but confirmed that they were feuding during ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens,” Harry said, adding, “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. And we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

He continued, “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff (in the press) is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

And all things came to a head in March 2021 when Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview to discuss their reasons for stepping away from being royals.

Harry spoke about the tension between himself and his older brother, saying, “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been to hell together. But we’re on different paths.”

“The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” he continued. “And time heals all things, hopefully.”

Things remained frosty between the two brothers at their grandparents’ funerals — when Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II’s demise in September 2022.

Will Prince Harry be able to mend his relationship with his brother? The book and the Netflix series makes it a tough sell, but as they say, “Family is family and blood runs thicker than water.”

