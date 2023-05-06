King Charles’ Coronation: The British royal family’s line of succession explained

It will be a historic ceremony that will be watched by millions across the globe. Charles ascended the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022. And now nine months on, he is crowned.

The 74-year-old Charles is the oldest sovereign to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years. His mother was 27 when her official coronation took place.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years. Charles will have a shorter reign as king given his age.

Even as Brits cheer, ‘Long Live the King’, we take a look at the order of succession.

The oldest monarch

Heir to the throne since he was three, Charles became king immediately after his mother’s demise. Royal officials announced that he would be known as King Charles III – the first king of that name to sit on the throne since 1685. Charles had been the Prince of Wales, the title reserved for Britain’s kings-in-waiting, for longer than anyone else in the country’s monarchy.

Today, on 6 May, he will take an oath and will be crowned in a ceremony replete with rituals.

At a time, when many question the need for a monarchy, King Charles has several challenges ahead of him.

Camilla, the queen

When Charles ascended to the throne, his wife Camilla became queen consort. The title came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.

In April 2023, when the royal family revealed King Charles’s coronation invitation, they confirmed that Camilla will now go by Queen Camilla. In the months since Charles became king, she was referred to as the Queen Consort. But now moving forward following the coronation, she will be called Queen Camilla or simply the Queen, according to Town and Country Mag.

Prince William and Kate, the Waleses

Prince William is now heir apparent, which means he is next in line to the throne.

William and his wife Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III last September. The prince has pledged to serve the people of Wales with “humility and great respect”.

The eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana, his modern and socially conscious outlook – a legacy of his mother – is seen to represent the family’s future. He is a vocal campaigner on environmental issues and is credited with bringing a more relaxed and personal approach to royal duties and hands-on philosophy to raising children, reports AFP.

The title “Prince of Wales” is reserved for the heir apparent and was held by Charles until he became king. The title of “Princess of Wales” was last held by Princess Diana. Camilla chose not to use it out of respect.

Kate has proved a model royal, raising three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – and making poised public appearances. She stepped up appearances at her husband’s side as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II retreated from the public eye, underlining her willingness to take on royal duties.

After William, his children – Prince George of Cambridge (9), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (8), and Prince Louis of Cambridge (5) – are next in line to the throne.

Born in London on 22 July 2013, George was named after the Queen’s father and grandfather. The young prince takes after his parents’ love for tennis and attended Wimbledon for the first time last year. He has also accompanied his parents to other big sports events in the past, such as the Euro 2020 final.

Charlotte though George’s younger sister is often seen schooling him. She too loves football as her father recently revealed while visiting the England Women’s team.

The youngest of the lot, Louis is playful and mischievous. He hit headlines with his antics at Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The problematic Prince Harry

Despite a decision to step back from royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his strained ties with the family, Prince Harry is still fifth in line to the throne.

Former British Army captain Harry’s roguish charm made him a much-loved family member, but the Duke of Sussex has since revealed that he was deeply unhappy in the confines of the role. He and Meghan enjoyed a honeymoon period of popularity following their 2018 wedding, but they shocked the family and public by quitting frontline duties in 2020 and with their criticisms of royal life. Then came the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made racism claims and a lot more. It didn’t end at that. Earlier this year, Harry released his memoir Spare where he accused his brother of assault.

Harry and Meghan now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in California. The ties between Harry and his family back in London have only deteriorated further. While Harry will attend the coronation, Meghan has decided to give it a skip.

Yet the names of their children appear in the line of succession.

After Harry, his son Archie is next in the line of succession. Baby Archie made history by becoming the first biracial British child in the royal family.

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children were officially named prince and princess on the Royal Family’s official website. Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, were named as the Prince and Princess of Sussex on the line of succession page. They are sixth and seventh in line to the throne. Previously they were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The controversial Prince Andrew

The Duke of York is the third of the Queen’s four children and now eighth in line to the throne.

Reportedly Queen Elizabeth’s favourite son, Andrew often courted controversy with his love life and business dealings. But his relationship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of a sexual relationship with a minor plunged the family into a full-blown crisis.

The former Royal Navy helicopter pilot, who saw service in the 1982 Falklands War, was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable positions before he eventually settled a US civil case for sexual assault in February 2022, reports AFP.

Divorced from Sarah Ferguson, the couple have two daughters: Beatrice, who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a descendant of Italian nobility, in 2020, and Eugenie, whose husband Jack Brooksbank is a bar manager and brand ambassador.

Anne and the other royals

The succession line goes on but it is unlikely that they will ever be crowned. After Andrew comes, Beatrice and her daughter Sienna Elizabeth. Next is Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter, according to AP.

August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021, is 12th in line to the thrown.

The youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward comes next. The Earl of Wessex, he’s currently a full-time working member of the royal family.

According to the order of succession, James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex is 14th on the list, followed by Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.

A prominent face of the royal family, Princess Royal Anne, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was third in the line of succession at birth, Today she is No 16, behind her brothers, their children and grandchildren.

Her straight-talking style, relentless work schedule and unfussy demeanour have earned her high popularity ratings with the British public. A respected horsewoman, she was the first British royal to compete in the Olympics, at the 1976 Montreal Games, is president of the British Olympic Association, and a member of the International Olympic Committee, reports AFP.

She has two children, Peter and Zara, from her first marriage to Mark Phillips.

