After 70 long years, Britain will finally have a new monarch in King Charles and he will be coronated today in a ceremony that will go down in history as one of pomp and pageantry. And the place where this momentous occasion will take place is none other than Westminster Abbey, perhaps one of the most famous and historic churches in the United Kingdom.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be formally crowned in front of 2,200 guests including world leaders, foreign royals and members of the British Royal Family at the church – which has long been at the heart of Britain’s royal life.

Incidentally, it’s also the same place where King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was held. The historic and architectural marvel standing tall in the centre of London has borne witness to 16 royal weddings (including William and Kate’s), been the burial site of 18 monarchs, and served as the venue for 39 coronations of English and British monarchs. King Charles III will be the 40th monarch to be coronated there.

As we look forward to the extraordinary event, let’s also take a look back at the history of this gothic structure.

History of Westminster Abbey

The origins of Westminster Abbey (or the Collegiate Church of St. Peter, Westminster to give it its correct title) can be traced back to the 1040s, when King Edward (later St. Edward the Confessor) established his royal palace by the banks of the river Thames on land known as Thorney Island.

Nearby a small Benedictine monastery founded under the patronage of King Edgar and St. Dunstan around 960 AD.

This monastery Edward chose to re-endow and greatly enlarge, building a large stone church in honour of St. Peter the Apostle. This church became known as the “west minster” to distinguish it from St. Paul’s Cathedral (the east minster) in the City of London. Unfortunately, when the new church was consecrated on 28 December 1065, the King was too ill to attend and died a few days later. His mortal remains were entombed in front of the High Altar.

The abbey of Edward’s vision survived for two centuries until the middle of the 13th century when King Henry III decided to rebuild it in the new Gothic style of architecture.

Under the decree of the King Henry III, Westminster Abbey was redesigned to be more than a monastery and place of worship, but also a place for the coronation and burial of monarchs.

This church was consecrated on 13 October 1269. But, once again, another king died before the nave could be completed.

The older structure of Edward the Confessor stood attached to the Gothic building of Henry III for many years.

Two centuries later, the western towers were finally completed in 1745, to a design by Nicholas Hawksmoor. Inside the abbey, one of the first significant areas is called the nave. That’s where the tomb of an unknown British soldier who died in France during World War II is located.

Located inside the nave is also the Scientists’ Corner, where some of the greatest British scientific minds have been laid to rest as well as the Poets’ Corner, where more than 100 writers and poets, including William Shakespeare and Jane Austen, have been memorialised.

The abbey that stands before us was almost destroyed during World War II when firebombs rained down on London.

Although the abbey wasn’t directly hit, parts of its roof were consumed by flames started by German firebombs in 1941. According to the BBC, Winston Churchill — who was prime minister at the time — said “the abbey must be saved at all costs”.

Coronations and burials

Since its construction, the abbey has been part of history for the British monarchy. Since 1066, all British monarchs except two (Edward V and Edward VIII) have been crowned at the Abbey. The ancient Coronation Chair can still be seen in the church.

It is also the final resting place of 13 kings, four queens reagent, 11 queens consort (those married to a king) and two other queens buried in the Abbey making a total of 30. The first royal to be buried here was Edward the Confessor whose magnificent shrine stands at the centre of the church.

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Queen Elizabeth I is also buried here, along with her half-sister, the Catholic Queen Mary I. On the floor beside their tomb is the inscription: “Remember before God all those who divided at the Reformation by different convictions laid down their lives for Christ and conscience sake.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year was another big event at the church.

There are also other notable figures such as Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Rudyard Kipling, Alfred Tennyson, Sir Winston Churchill and seven other prime ministers who are buried at the Abbey.

The funeral of Princess Diana, mother of princes William and Harry, in 1997 also took place at Westminster Abbey and by her own wish she was buried at her family home at Althorp.

Our coverage on King Charles III’s coronation

Explained: The who’s who at King Charles’ coronation and the role they will play

King Charles III’s Coronation: From procession to enthronment, a guide to the historic ceremony

Some Ancient, Some Stolen: Spoon, spectre, crown and other jewels to be used in King Charles’ coronation

Ditching the Monarchy: How King Charles’ grip over the Commonwealth nation is slowly slipping away

How King Charles’ coronation will reflect his love of nature

The Ex Factor: Why Queen Camilla’s ‘naughty’ first husband has received a coronation invite

‘Not My King’: How Britain is going after anti-monarchists ahead of Charles’ coronation

Explained: Why Charles’ coronation is taking place nine months after he was proclaimed king

Weddings at Westminster

The architectural wonder has also been the scene of royal weddings — most of them since World War I.

The first was when King Henry I married princess Matilda of Scotland on 11 November 1100.

Queen Elizabeth’s parents, prince Albert — later King George VI — and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, wed in the church in 1923.

And Queen Elizabeth II married Philip Mountbatten in the abbey in 1947, bringing some royal colour to the post-World War II recovery years.

Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, and her children Princess Anne and Prince Andrew all got married in the abbey.

The last royal wedding was that of Charles’ eldest son Prince William, who wed his university sweetheart Kate Middleton in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II’s presence

For King Charles III, Westminster Abbey would hold a very special place as the church played a major role in his ‘dear mama’s’ life. She marked key milestones of her life there. Her wedding to Prince Philip on 20 November 1947 took place at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony was broadcast on the radio to millions of listeners, and there were 2,500 guests at Westminster, including six kings and seven queens.

On 2 June 1953, she ascended the crown at the Abbey in a ceremony, which was televised to millions.

And today as he gets coronated he can also enjoy his mother’s presence through the stained-glass that has been installed in her honour. In September 2018, artist David Hockney unveiled a new stained glass window called The Queen’s Window, representing the Yorkshire countryside in the spring. It was commissioned to celebrate the reign of Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

Westminster Abbey is all ready to add one more momentous occasion to its history and has prepped itself for the event.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.