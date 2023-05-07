It was the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla but there was as much attention on Prince William’s wife Catherine, popularly known as Kate. The dignified and favoured daughter-in-law played her part well in Saturday’s elaborate ceremony.

Kate wore an ivory Alexander McQueen gown made out of silk crepe with silver bullion and intricate thread-work embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. She accessorised it with stunning pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana and the George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950. And in line with the “green tone” set for the coronation by the King, she ditched the tiara for a floral headpiece. And that’s what everyone is talking about.

‘The Green King’

Charles is dubbed the “Green King”. He has been a long-time environment advocate with a passion for nature. It’s something he extended to the ‘pared-down” coronation ceremony. He sent out coronation invitations featuring the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore symbolising the arrival of spring and rebirth. He also picked cruelty-free holy oil for the coronation.

Kate took a cue from her father-in-law and decided to do things differently. The break with tradition was mainly in keeping with Charles’ reported desire that the coronation be “meritocratic not aristocratic”, which saw the aristocracy largely replaced with “community heroes” who had earned their place, according to Reuters.

At the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, almost all senior royal women and women aristocrats wore tiaras featuring precious stones and pearls. However, the Princess of Wales decided to ditch the tiara. Instead, she wore a silver Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with three-dimensional leaf embroidery, Buckingham Palace said.

Kate’s flower crown had everyone’s attention. It was definitely modern and as fashion writer Rachel Tashjian wrote in The Washington Post it acknowledged “the discomfort of monarchy in the 21st century, but also sidesteps the controversies of dubiously acquired jewels, like the Koh-i-Noor diamond”.

Days before the ceremony, Royal family biographer Sally Bedell Smith told UK’s The Times newspaper that the floral crown would show “the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers”. She had also said that as the wife of the future king, she will “set an example for the other women” in the congregation.

The princess has reportedly toyed with the idea of ditching jewels for petals in the past. On her wedding day in 2011, Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara that the Queen had lent her as her “something borrowed,” but it seems she almost didn’t.

Following in the footsteps of her mother Carole, who wore flowers in her hair when she married Kate’s father Michael in 1980, it is thought that Kate had originally wanted to wear a flower crown, according to The Mirror.

Like mother, like daughter

On Saturday, Kate’s gown and headpiece became the talk of the town. The embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs on her dress signified the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Her daughter Princess Charlotte, a granddaughter of King Charles, once again proved she is her mother’s mini-me. She wore a headpiece that matched her mother’s while her dress was also by Alexander McQueen and featured similar floral motifs.

Flower power

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, turned to British couturier Bruce Oldfield, a favourite of the king’s former wife Diana, for her coronation dress. Her ivory silk dress with silver and gold embroidery featured “garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel”, the palace said in a statement.

Oldfield designed dozens of evening gowns – several of them iconic – for Diana before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Oldfield has since become one of Camilla’s favourite fashion creators. He designed the elegant black evening gown Camilla wore on the royal couple’s state visit to Germany in March.

Charles, a biodiversity enthusiast, had a four-acre (1.6-hectare) wildflower meadow at his former Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, western England. To mark his coronation, 200,000 packets of wildflower seeds have been sent to primary schools for children to scatter in their green spaces and encourage them to develop a love of nature.

At the coronation that the world watched in awe, the Royal Family made quite a fashion statement.



