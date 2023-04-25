2024 is going to be another big year for Indian politics. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi has his eyes set on Kerala. On a two-day visit to the state, the PM is putting his best foot forward. Not the one to mince words, he said that like the northeastern states and Goa, Kerala too will accept the BJP in the coming days.

Modi stole the show with a massive roadshow in Kochi on Monday and he inaugurated big infra projects on Tuesday. We take a look at the significance of his visit as he gets ready for next year’s general elections.

The roadshow

The roadshow got a thunderous response in the city. The PM ditched riding an open-top vehicle and instead walked the streets, surrounded by security personnel. It was a message to the people of the state and the confidence he has in them – only days before he received a suicide bombing threat.

Dressed in a traditional mundu and a crisp white kurta, Modi waved to cheering crowds who showered him with flower petals. After landing at the naval air station INS Gaurada on Monday evening, he walked for about two kilometres to the Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara, where he interacted with youths at the YUVAM conclave.

The conclave

At YUVAM 2023, PM Modi spoke about big infrastructure changes coming to Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plan for the state and its role in India’s development journey.

He was all praises about the youth in Kerala. “I am delighted that when India is walking ahead with the resolution of New India when India is shouldering global responsibilities, the youth of Kerala has stepped forward to lead India’s development journey.”

“From ‘Fragile 5’, India has now become the fastest growing economy... You all did this, which is why I trust the youth of this country with this responsibility,” the PM said, addressing a crowd of young people from the state.

Modi emphasised the government’s achievements in the state – the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which gave new opportunities to the youth, and the “vocal for local” mantra, through which the BJP promoted local products. “We opened up the space and defence sectors. Through the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, the BJP government increased manufacturing in the country. Through its policies, the BJP government also increased exports,” he said.

The PM took on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Kerala and claimed that, unlike the BJP-ruled states, the state was unable to provide jobs for its youth. He went on to pitch for a BJP government.

“The way Northeastern states and Goa accepted BJP, its work and its government, Kerala too will accept it in the coming days,” the PM declared during the youth conclave.

The saffron party is banking on its youth programme in Kerala and believes it will be a game-changer for them.

On Monday, the PM also met top priests from various churches, which is seen as an effort to woo the influential community in the southern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s big infrastructure push

After Monday’s outreach efforts, the focus on Tuesday was on development. PM Modi is launching two key projects in the state: Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express and India’s first water metro.

Modi flagged off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. Like Kochi, he got a warm welcome in the state capital. Thousands lined up on the streets to cheer for the PM and many showered flowers as his cavalcade made its way to the Central Railway Station.

The event was attended by the CM, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who hailed the Centre’s initiative in the state. Tharoor had tweeted about 14 months ago on how the trains could address Vijayan’s concern for speedy travel to promote development and alleviate the Congress’s concerns about land acquisition and environmental impact.

“Progress must be beyond politics,” he wrote on Twitter on 19 April, as he recalled his old tweets.

The first Vande Bharat train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is one of the big infrastructure pushes for the state in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Touted to be India’s first, the park has been conceived as a multidisciplinary and cluster-based interactive and innovation zone focused on digital technologies, an official spokesman said. It is expected to be completed in two years.

It will comprise two buildings, one of which will house Centres of Excellence, including research labs and a digital incubator and the second will house the administrative office and digital experience centres.

After that, Modi launched India’s first water metro. CM Vijayan had termed the Kochi Water Metro a “dream project" of the state that would accelerate the growth and development of the city.

The metro service will connect 10 islands in and around the city via electric boats.

PM Modi dedicated the Kochin water metro to the nation. "A significant enhancement to Kochi's infrastructure! The Kochi Water Metro would be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure seamless connectivity for Kochi,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modi has said the Centre emphasises cooperative federalism. “If Kerala develops, India will develop faster,” he added while speaking at the event to inaugurate a host of development projects in Thiruvananthapuram.

All the big projects will usher in development and positive change in Kerala and PM Modi’s presence speaks a lot about his plans for 2024.

The significance of Modi’s Kerala visit

The BJP is aiming to make inroads in Kerala ahead of the general elections and is leaving no stone unturned.

PM Modi’s meeting with bishops from various Christian sects is part of the BJP’s efforts to build a rapport with the community. It comes close on the heels of the outreach programme “Sneha Yatra”, where party leaders visited Christian homes on Easter. On Vishu, the Kerala new year which was celebrated on 14 April, the party leaders hosted church leaders for breakfast.

The BJP’s initiatives are not going unnoticed. Recently senior Bishop Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church said if the Centre promised to increase the rate of rubber procurement to ₹ 300 per kg, the party might gain an MP from the state, according to a report on NDTV. Rubber is the mainstay of farmers’ income in central parts of the state.

Now PM Modi’s visit has further made the party’s agenda clear. The BJP is giving everything it can to make an impact on the people of the state with 2024 in mind.

The recent formation of a new Christian party by disgruntled leaders of various splinter outfits of the regional Christian party, Kerala Congress, and the new warmth between the Catholic Church and the Sangh Parivar have rekindled the party’s electoral hopes, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The BJP’s Kerala unit has started a hashtag campaign “Keralamawaitsmodi” on social media. It’s one small step but Modi’s visit to the state and the response to it seems to have given the party the momentum it needs.

