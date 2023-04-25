WATCH: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Central Station. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were present on the ocassion.

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/zdqdmwNE3g — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

During his visit to the southern state of Kerala, Modi will lay the foundation stone and launch various development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.

The Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind project, will also be launched during the prime minister’s visit. The metro will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station where he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train. pic.twitter.com/i5eVgSSrl2 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

PM Modi has a lot on his to-do list during his visit to the southern state. He will lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Lastly, he will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.