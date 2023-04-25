WATCH: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram
The new Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Central Station. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were present on the ocassion.
#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/zdqdmwNE3g
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
The new Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.
During his visit to the southern state of Kerala, Modi will lay the foundation stone and launch various development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.
The Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind project, will also be launched during the prime minister’s visit. The metro will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.
#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station where he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train. pic.twitter.com/i5eVgSSrl2
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
PM Modi has a lot on his to-do list during his visit to the southern state. He will lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.
Lastly, he will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen review progress of Green Strategic Partnership
PM Modi also brought Frederiksen up to date on India’s G20 presidency and the key initiatives undertaken by the country during this tenure. His Danish counterpart lauded India’s efforts and assured of Denmark’s full cooperation while India is at the helm of the influential grouping
PM Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr, prays for their prosperity and well-being
People across India are celebrating Eid today. Visuals from Delhi were a sight to behold. People hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr
Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka
Political parties contesting elections in the state are making all efforts to get the support of three major communities: Lingayats, Kurubas and Vokkaligas. Besides, leaders are also gearing up to woo Muslim voters whose votes can play a vital role in this electoral battle.