New Delhi: The BJP is organising 40 rallies for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at across the 144 Lok Sabha seats the party lost in the 2019 General Elections, sources told News 18. The PM will speak at one event in each cluster before the 2024 election.

The 144 Lok Sabha seats have been grouped into clusters and rallies where the prime minister will speak will take precedence in areas where elections are imminent, sources told News 18.

While JP Nadda, the party leader, and other Union ministers will hold pravas in the remaining Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi will deliver a speech at a rally in each cluster. Additionally, it has been requested of BJP Chief Ministers and state leaders to engage in public outreach efforts at the Vidhan Sabha level and deal with internal dissent.

According to News 18, the party has instructed cluster in-charges to organise seat-specific campaigns and work with elected representatives. Up till the 2024 elections, the cluster in-charges are required to conduct one pravas per month and a prolonged pravas in one Lok Sabha constituency each month. Within three months, one cluster is to be finished.

The ministers who have been given responsibility for these clusters shall conduct pravas and provide feedback for course correction, if necessary, or any other actionables, political or otherwise, on those seats. In addition, the Lok Sabha prabharis chosen by the party must attend weekly meetings of key voter groups and engage with the media.

They are expected to interact with caste groups via morchas and cells, go to holy sites, conduct door-to-door outreach, plan nukkad sabhas, and get in touch with army members, physically challenged people, and pravasi voters, News 18 reported.

Every Lok Sabha constituency shall hold at least three days of pravas in addition to obligatory outreach and organization-building initiatives. To prevent short-term pravas, there must be good communication between the seat prabhari and the office of the pravas minister, sources told News 18.

The party leaders have been asked to arm themselves with statistics on previous elections, caste equations, opposition mistakes, the social media landscape, a list of local newspapers, festivals, markets, local influencers and awardees, as well as Assembly-wise, community-based demands. The in-charges have been asked to submit their reports on time with “key political insights,” News 18 reported.

With inputs from News 18

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.