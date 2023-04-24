Kerala: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kochi; receives rousing welcome
PM Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 pm and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 pm
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome after he arrived here on Monday with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre-long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.
Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM.
#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Kochi. PM is on a two-day visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/m1aBLyrPZ9
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023
Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, Modi intially began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road along the route which was under a tight security net, with thousands of police personnel being deployed to ensure the PM’s safety.
People of all age groups from various parts of the state were lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome Modi and showered him with flowers.
