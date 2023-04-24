PM Modi to unveil India's first water metro in Kochi: What's so special about it?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dream project” Kochi Water Metro linking islands is all set for inauguration on 25 April in Kerala’s Kochi.

The introduction of the first water metro service in India will boost the state’s economy, tourism, and transportation accessibility.

The Water Metro is a distinctive urban mass transportation system that offers passengers the same comfort and simplicity of travel as a traditional metro system.

Here’s all you need to know about the country’s first-ever Water Metro.

Features

Ten islands in and around the city will be connected by the Kochi Water Metro, as per ANI.

According to The Hindu, as a waterway extension of Kochi Metro, the project calls for 78 air-conditioned electric ferries in the Greater Kochi region.

Cochin Shipyard has delivered nine of the 23 100-passenger-capable boats that Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) ordered, with the remaining nine anticipated to arrive by year’s end. It is anticipated that another 55 ferries with a capacity of 50 passengers will operate in similarly shallow waterbodies.

A significant enhancement to Kochi’s infrastructure! The Kochi Water Metro would be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure seamless connectivity for Kochi. pic.twitter.com/SAvvEz8SFt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

The floating pontoons that can maintain the same level as the boat during eavesdropping and descending periods are Kochi Water Metro’s speciality.

Cost and construction

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter that the project, which will cost Rs 1,136.83 crore, will be unveiled in the port city.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

The Government of Kerala and the German bank KfW will fund the project.

For the service, electric-hybrid boats are being utilised. Notably, Kochi Water Metro also won the international award for electric boats — the Gucci Electric Boats Award.

The Chief Minister said that service from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals will shortly start as the project’s first phase.

Water Metro fares

The “Kochi 1” card allows users to ride on the Kochi metro and water metro. They can purchase the tickets online using QR codes as well.

The cost of a single ticket on the High Court-Vypeen route is Rs 20.

The price for the journey to Kakkanad is Rs 30, according to The New Indian Express.

Weekly, monthly, and quarterly passes are also available for the Kochi Water Metro. Commuters can take advantage of special savings on a variety of trip passes as an introductory offer.

The report suggests the cost of a 12-trip weekly pass is Rs 180, while the price of a 30-day monthly pass with 50 journeys is Rs 600.

Passengers can book 150 rides with the quarterly pass for Rs 1,500 over the course of 90 days.

Vijayan also said in his post that taking air-conditioned boats would be a safe, affordable way for people to travel to their destinations without getting caught in traffic jams.

Travel to become simpler

According to a statement released on 23 April by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Modi administration has “consciously chosen to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity.”

The PMO statement also noted numerous types of MRT systems, including:

A low-cost mass transit system called “Metro Lite” offers passengers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, timeliness, dependability, and environmental friendliness as a traditional metro system.

For Tier Two cities and smaller cities with Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic of up to 15,000, it offers a low-cost transportation option.

Costs for Metro Lite are 40 per cent lower than for a regular metro system.

In Jammu, Srinagar, and Gorakhpur, it is being planned.

“Metro Neo” offers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, dependability, and environmental friendliness as a traditional metro system.

It has rubber-tyred electric coaches propelled by an overhead traction system that travel on a road slab with exclusive right of way.

Up to 8,000 passengers can be served by Metro Neo, which resembles an electric bus tram and can handle peak hour peak direction traffic.

A track with a standard gauge is not necessary.

Planning for MetroNeo is underway in Nasik, Maharashtra.

Additionally, Regional Rapid Transit System (an RRT system) connecting Delhi and Meerut in the NCR is being introduced.

The planned transformational intervention is expected to completely reshape regional development.

