PM Modi lays foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Earlier today, he also flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express.

The third-generation Digital Science Park is located near the Digital University of Kerala at Technopark Phase IV – Technocity.

According to a government release, The Digital Science Park project had been conceived as a multidisciplinary cluster-based interactive-innovation zone focused on digital technologies and is expected to be completed in two years.

The state government announced the establishment of a Digital Science Park in its 2022-23 budget. “The park will initially have two buildings with a total area of 2,00,000 square feet. The first one in 1,50,000 square feet will have five floors, housing the Centre of Excellence (CoE) including research labs and digital incubator, while the second building will house the administrative as well as Digital Experience centre,” the statement added.

The park will initially facilitate the operations of industry and business units as well as technology startups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, smart hardware, and sustainable and smart materials.

Apart from this, Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone and launch various development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.

The Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind project, will also be launched during the prime minister’s visit. The metro will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

