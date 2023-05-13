It’s a big day for Karnataka. Counting is underway in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where it is important for both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win. There are 224 seats in the state and a party needs to win 113 to reach a majority mark and stake claim to forming a government in the state that voted on Wednesday.

Congress has crossed the halfway mark and the BJP is playing catch-up.

The electoral fate of some of the big names in the state will be decided in a couple of hours. How is Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP fairing in the Shiggaon seat? What about Congress heavyweights K Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who will be both gunning for the CM’s chair if the party emerges the winner? What’s in store for Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy?



Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon seat in the state’s Haveri district. He is up against Congress’ Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Son of former Karnataka chief minister the late Somappa Rayappa Bommai, the 63-year-old Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon for the fourth consecutive term. He served as the state home minister in the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in 2019, before replacing him as the chief minister in 2021.

K Siddaramaiah

Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah is leading from the Varuna constituency. The 75-year-old former chief minister has said that this will be his last election.

The BJP has pitted V Somanna against the Congress veteran in the keenly watched constituency.

Varuna is a traditional stronghold of the Congress. The seat is currently held by Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, who campaigned for his father in the elections.

If Congress wins, Siddaramaiah’s name will be in the running for the top job.

DK Shivakumar

The seven-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president is leading from the Kanakapura constituency. One of the richest politicians in the state, the 60-year-old Vokkaliga leader is fighting BJP’s R Ashoka and JD(S)’ Nagaraj.

DK Shivakumar has his eyes set on the CM’s chair and has made his ambition clear. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said, “I have struggled for the party and all will support (me). I got the responsibility (of the KPCC chief) after Dinesh Gundu Rao quit following the by-poll losses (2019). I never slept after that and will not sleep. I have done what is necessary for the party… all will support (me) and I will provide a good government.”

HD Kumaraswamy

His JD(S) is pegged to play kingmaker, as the Congress leads the BJP in Karnataka. Party leader HD Kumaraswamy, MLA from the Channapatna seat, is leading after showing that he was trailing in the first few hours of the counting.

It’s a close fight between Kumaraswamy and BJP’s CP Yogeshwara. Congress has fielded Gangadhar S as their candidate.

Jagadish Shettar

Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar is trailing in Karnataka’s Hubbali Dharwad Central Assembly. The former chief minister left the BJP and joined Congress ahead of the elections.

The other candidates in the fray are Mahesh Tenginakai from the BJP and Siddalingeshgow da Mahanthavadeyar of the JD(S).

BY Vijayendra

BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is leading from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. Vijayendra, the vice president of the BJP’s Karnataka unit, marking his electoral foray, will be competing against Congress’ Goni Malatesh.

His father Yediyurappa has been winning from the Shikaripura constituency since the 1980s, except for once in 1999. However, the veteran leader is not contesting any seats this time.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

JD(S) scion Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading from Ramanagara. He is fighting against Iqbal Hussain from Congress and Gowtham Gowda of the BJP.

Priyank Kharge

Early trends indicate that Priyank Kharge, a two-term MLA from Chittapur, is leading in the assembly constituency.

The Congress has fielded Kharge, the son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the high-stakes seat in the Kalaburgi district, as he eyes a hat-trick.

He is facing a fight from BJP’s young leader Manikanta Rathod, who is determined to defeat the two-time minister. Kharge had previously received a show cause notice from the Election Commission for his comment calling PM Narendra Modi “nalayak”, reports News-18.com.

B Sreeramulu

B Sreeramulu, the BJP candidate from the Bellary constituency is trailing, according to early trends. An influential Valmiki leader, he represents Molakalmuru in the Chitradurga district. He has been elected to the Assembly five times and is seeking a sixth term.

Sreeramulu is facing Na Ra Bharat Reddy. In the 2018 elections, he lost from Badami to Congress leader Siddaramaiah by a narrow margin of 1,696 votes.

K Sudhakar

It is not good news for the BJP in Chikkaballapur so far. Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka health minister and BJP stalwart, is trailing in the constituency, according to trends.

The candidates contesting in the elections from here are T Venkata Sivudu (IND); Syed Amanulla (IND); Sudhakar N (IND); Pradeep Eshwar (INC); Pilla Anjinappa (BSP); K P Bache Gowda (JDS); Dr M M Bhasha Nandi (AAP); Chandrashekar H C (IND); Anjinappa P (KRS); Altaf Ahmed (IND); B K Prasad (PBI).

With inputs from agencies

