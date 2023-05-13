Karnataka Election 2023: Bommai concedes defeat, says will plug gaps for Lok Sabha elections next year

Conceding defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the BJP will take the results in its stride and plug the gaps for the Lok Sabha elections next year after a detailed analysis.

“We’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections,” said Bommai.

#WATCH | In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we’ll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Bommai#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ftNLsV5HHG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

He said despite a lot of efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers, the party failed to give a desired result.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

Most exit polls had predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP. Several pollsters gave an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

With inputs from agencies

