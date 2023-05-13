Karnataka Election 2023: Bommai concedes defeat, says will plug gaps for Lok Sabha elections next year
Conceding defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the BJP will take the results in its stride and plug the gaps for the Lok Sabha elections next year after a detailed analysis
“We’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections,” said Bommai.
#WATCH | In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we’ll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Bommai#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ftNLsV5HHG
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
He said despite a lot of efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers, the party failed to give a desired result.
According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.
Most exit polls had predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP. Several pollsters gave an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress making fake narratives, manifesto full of lies', says PM Modi during public rally
Prime Minister Modi said that the manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. He added that BJP has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi accuses Congress leaders of hurling different types of abuses at him 91 times
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi—on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29—said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)