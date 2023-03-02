Meghan Markle has finally realised that Prince Harry is not as rich as she thought him to be. I would rather put it that Harry is not rich at all. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’. And now after Prince Harry has been evicted from his UK home it is very clear that now that Prince Harry is a pauper. The statement made by the royal author, Tom Bower now is true. The fact that Harry doesn’t have much money, Meghan realised that soon after marriage.

Royal author Tom Bower appeared on GB News earlier this month, where he spoke to the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton about the couple’s early relationship. Discussing the Duchess’ misconceptions about the Royal Family, the author – who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – described the former Suits actress as ‘money-obsessed’. The expert said: ‘Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money.

‘She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now.’Describing how the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the Royal Family, the expert added: ‘She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command.

Now there is a big question mark whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited at King Charles’s coronation on May 6.

