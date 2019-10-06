War director Siddharth Anand says he wants to expand Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film into a franchise

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's new film, War, has earned Rs 128.85 crore in its four day run at the domestic box office. And director Siddharth Anand revealed that he has plans to expand the film into an action thriller franchise.

"It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action," Siddharth recently told Indo-Asian News Service.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors have performed daredevil action sequences choreographed by a team of stunt directors ⁠— Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Silhaus.

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho, and Kalank. War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti).

The film is also expected to surpass the five day extended weekend earnings of Salman Khan's Bharat, despite a lower screen count.

According to Hindustan Times, the cast and crew of War celebrated its box office success in YRF Studios, Mumbai. The lead actors said that they were grateful for the positive response from the audience.

"I was fortunate that I had films films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me," Hrithik said, according to Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 18:06:35 IST