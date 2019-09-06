Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs 116.03 cr in opening week

Saaho opened to considerable numbers at the box office. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor feature as the lead in the high-octane action thriller.

The Thursday collections of the film stand at Rs 6.75 crore. The film has collected a total of Rs 116.03 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the figures.

Check out the box office performance of Saaho

The film has also ranked fourth in terms of the highest grossers in terms of the first week collections of Saaho.

The film beat the collections of Akshay Kumar's Kesari (which has earned Rs 105.86 crore).

Saaho is Shraddha Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The film has been declared a box office hit but critics have called it "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

Saaho, which released on 30 August, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. It has become the third highest grossing Tollywood film after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. However, Saaho has not performed well in Tamil Nadu, where its opening day revenue for all versions was only Rs 7.61 crore. The first four days of earnings are estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi in negative roles. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 15:36:45 IST