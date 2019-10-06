You are here:

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action thriller earns Rs. 128.85 cr in four days

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action thriller, War, has witnessed massive success at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has managed to earn a whopping Rs 128.85 crore within a span of four days. Trade analysts write that it should easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week.

Here are the latest box office figures of War.

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.

Total: ₹ 128.85 cr#India biz.

⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

Trade analysts further write that War is expected to surpass the five day extended weekend earnings of Salman Khan's Bharat, despite a lower screen count. War released on 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti, while Bharat hit cinemas on Eid.

Here is the prediction.

#Bharat - released on Wed [#Eid] - hit ₹ 150 cr in its 5-day *extended* weekend... The #SalmanKhan film got the additional push due to #Eid festivities in its opening days... #War is expected to surpass 5-day *extended* weekend of #Bharat by a margin, despite lower screen count. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

The action thriller, which also features Vaani Kapoor, has found large audiences across metropolitans as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities. War saw a surge in its box office numbers on 5 October (Saturday).

#War is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #War witnesses massive growth on Day 4 [Sat]... Will put up superb numbers today [Sun] as well... Trending better than #Bharat, which also enjoyed a 5-day *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

War became Yash Raj Films' (YRF) fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Thugs of Hindostan.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 13:24:31 IST