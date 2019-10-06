You are here:

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action thriller earns Rs. 128.85 cr in four days

FP Staff

Oct 06, 2019 13:24:31 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action thriller, War, has witnessed massive success at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has managed to earn a whopping Rs 128.85 crore within a span of four days. Trade analysts write that it should easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. YouTube

Here are the latest box office figures of War.

Trade analysts further write that War is expected to surpass the five day extended weekend earnings of Salman Khan's Bharat, despite a lower screen count. War released on 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti, while Bharat hit cinemas on Eid.

Here is the prediction.

The action thriller, which also features Vaani Kapoor, has found large audiences across metropolitans as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities. War saw a surge in its box office numbers on 5 October (Saturday).

War became Yash Raj Films' (YRF) fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Thugs of Hindostan.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 13:24:31 IST

