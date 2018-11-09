Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film earns a record-breaking Rs 52 cr on opening day

The highly anticipated Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan opened in theatres on 8 November to a smashing collection of Rs 52.25 crores, breaching the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day.

Breaking all records, the film has become the highest grosser on day one for a Diwali release, the highest first day collection for a Yash Raj Films production and the highest grossing Hindi film on day one, movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#ThugsOfHindostan

Thu biz...

Hindi: ₹ 50.75 cr.

Tamil + Telugu: ₹ 1.50 cr

Total: ₹ 52.25 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.

Highest Day 1 for a #Diwali release

Highest Day 1 for YRF film

Highest Day 1 for a Hindi film — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

A sensational cast coupled with the holiday season and much publicity, Thugs earned massively on the opening day itself and has set new benchmarks in some circuits.

#ThugsOfHindostan smashes *all records* [Hindi films] as it breaches ₹ 50 cr on *Day 1*... Sets new BENCHMARKS in some circuits... Big holiday [#Diwali] + tremendous hype + massive screen count help put up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

Set in the British-ruled colonial India of the 1800s, the film introduces Khan as Firangi Malla, who serves only his self interest until he encounters the freedom fighter Azad, played by Bachchan. This is the first collaboration between the two actors and has went on to become the top grosser earning even more than Sanju, Race 3, Gold and Baaghi 2 on the very first day of its release.

TOP 5 - 2018

Day 1 / Opening Day biz...

1 #ThugsOfHindostan ₹ 52.25 cr

[Hindi + Tamil + Telugu]

2. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

3. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

4. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr

5. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

Hindi movies. Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It has received mixed reviews that were largely appreciative of Khan's portrayal as Firangi. While the film has released to such a huge turnout, it remains to be seen how it fares over the weekend.

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C *Day 1 biz* was expected, but the real test for #ThugsOfHindostan begins from *today onwards*... Will have to maintain the pace over the weekend [Fri to Sun] and *also on weekdays* to put up a MASSIVE TOTAL... Wait and watch situation right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

