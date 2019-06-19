You are here:

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in second week

FP Staff

Jun 19, 2019 16:02:59 IST

Ever since its release on 5 June, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest offering Bharat has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days of release, and then the Rs 150 crore mark on its fifth day.

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaifs film surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in second week

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. Image via Twitter

The patriotic drama has now surpassed Rs 200 crore mark after a two-week-run at the box office. Trade analysts have declared the film as a hit.

While the film earned a whopping Rs 180 crore during its first week, the collections dropped considerably in the following week. The film earned Rs 4.30 crore on Friday, Rs 6.37 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday and Rs 4.95 crore on the weekdays ( Monday and Tuesday).

Check out Bharat's current box office figures here

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat has been produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 16:02:59 IST

tags: Ali Abbas Zafar , Bharat , bharat box office collection , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Disha Patani , Jackie Shroff , Katrina Kaif , Ode To My Father , Salman Khan , Sunil Grover

also see

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's drama crosses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 5

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's drama crosses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 5

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3