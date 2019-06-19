Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in second week

Ever since its release on 5 June, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest offering Bharat has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days of release, and then the Rs 150 crore mark on its fifth day.

The patriotic drama has now surpassed Rs 200 crore mark after a two-week-run at the box office. Trade analysts have declared the film as a hit.

While the film earned a whopping Rs 180 crore during its first week, the collections dropped considerably in the following week. The film earned Rs 4.30 crore on Friday, Rs 6.37 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday and Rs 4.95 crore on the weekdays ( Monday and Tuesday).

Check out Bharat's current box office figures here

#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

#Bharat biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days] Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 201.86 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat has been produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

