War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action drama crosses Rs100 crore mark on third day of release

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, which had a spectacular opening day (Rs 53.35 crore), has already made its way to the Rs 100-crore club. The film, which hit the screens on 2 October, is helmed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Trade analysts write War has become Yash Raj Films' (YRF) fifth film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark within three days of its release, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Thugs of Hindostan.

The film, which made Rs 77.7 crore in its first two days, earned Rs 21.3 crore in Hindi, and Rs 1.15 crore in Tamil and Telugu on Friday, thus taking the three-day collection to Rs 100.15 crore

#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2019

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho, and Kalank. War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many such big-budget features.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

It is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang! (2014), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Salaam Namaste (2005).

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 14:04:49 IST