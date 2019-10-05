You are here:

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action drama crosses Rs100 crore mark on third day of release

FP Staff

Oct 05, 2019 14:04:49 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, which had a spectacular opening day (Rs 53.35 crore), has already made its way to the Rs 100-crore club. The film, which hit the screens on 2 October, is helmed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroffs action drama crosses Rs100 crore mark on third day of release

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a still from War. Twitter

Trade analysts write War has become Yash Raj Films' (YRF) fifth film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark within three days of its release, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Thugs of Hindostan.

The film, which made Rs 77.7 crore in its first two days, earned Rs 21.3 crore in Hindi, and Rs 1.15 crore in Tamil and Telugu on Friday, thus taking the three-day collection to Rs 100.15 crore

Check out the official box office figures here

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission MangalSaaho, and Kalank. War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many such big-budget features.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

It is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang! (2014), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Salaam Namaste (2005).

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 14:04:49 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hrithik Roshan , Tiger Shroff , War , war box office collection , YRF

also see

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action entertainer earns Rs 77.70 cr within two days

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action entertainer earns Rs 77.70 cr within two days

War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1

War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1

Hrithik Roshan says his condition was Tiger Shroff be part of War: 'He could drive me to be in best shape'

Hrithik Roshan says his condition was Tiger Shroff be part of War: 'He could drive me to be in best shape'