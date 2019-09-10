You are here:

Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan film inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark

Mission Mangal, touted to be India's first space film, is not only creating waves at the domestic box office but also taking the international box office by storm. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

According to latest box office figures, Mission Mangal is inching closer to Rs. 200 crore mark. The film minted Rs. 73 lakh on Friday and earned around Rs. 4.23 crore over the fourth weekend, taking the entire collection to Rs.197.37 crore.

#MissionMangal inches closer to ₹ 200 cr mark... Will be #AkshayKumar’s first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 197.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Check out the week-wise break-up of Mission Mangal's box office log

Mission Mangal had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 11 and Rs 175 crore on Day 14.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr Week 3: ₹ 15.03 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 4.23 cr Total: ₹ 197.37 cr#India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Check out the overseas box office figures of Mission Mangal

The film has turned out to be Akshay's highest grossing film in the overseas market. Trade analysts note that it has earned over $7.2 million with countries US and Canada being the key contributors.

Mission Mangal was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the space film rightly appealed to the masses, and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on the opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 16:45:26 IST