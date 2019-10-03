War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high octane action film War, clashing with Chiranjeevi's epic period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened at the box office on 2 October. Despite the clash, both the films have had a magnanimous opening day.

Yash Raj Films' juggernaut created history as it picked up a total of Rs 53.35 crore (Hindi Rs 51.60 crore and Tamil and Telugu Rs 1.75 crore) across 4000 screens in India, despite facing clashes with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, several Bengali films as well as Todd Phillips' DC film, Joker.

War recorded the highest-opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho and Kalank. War has also become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is also the highest-opening film for both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

Check out the box office numbers for War

#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

#War sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥, despite...

⭐️ Competition posed by #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in South

⭐️ Multiple #Bengali films released simultaneously in #Bengal due to festive period

⭐️ #Hollywood biggie #Joker taking away a chunk of screens/shows at major metros — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

