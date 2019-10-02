War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film sets record with over four lakh ticket sales in multiplexes

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film, War, which hits cinemas on 2 October (Wednesday), sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release. It was previously reported that the film opened for advance booking on 27 September.

According to trade analysts, the Siddharth Anand directorial's pre-release figures have surpassed other big-budget films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Thugs of Hindostan, Bharat, and Dangal, among others.

Here are the ticket sale numbers.

Top Advance: No. of Tickets sold till midnight prior to release day at Pvr + Inox + Cinepolis:-

War: 4.05 lakh - Best ever

PRDP: 3.40 lakh

Thugs: 3.30 lakh

Bharat: 3.16 lakh

Sultan: 3.10 lakh

Dangal: 3.05 lakh

Sanju: 2.94 lakh

TigerZinda: 2.76 lakh

MissionMangal: 2.71 lakh

Indian Express predicts that the film will easily rake in Rs 45 crore on its opening day and has the potential to cross the Day 1 figures of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan ( Rs 52.25 crore).

War clashes with Chiranjeevi's multilingual period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC film Joker. The action thriller will be showcased across 4000 screens nationwide and also has Tamil and Telugu-dubbed versions. Vaani Kapoor (Befikre, Shuddh Desi Romance) also stars in the film, which marks her return to celluloid after a three-year hiatus. Aditya Chopra and Siddharth have written the story, while the screenplay is by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his mentee Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide that there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

