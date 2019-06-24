You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's drama earns Rs 70.83 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2019 12:03:41 IST

Kabir Singh has managed to garner big numbers at the box office, despite unfavourable reviews billing the film as an unabashed show of toxic masculinity and misogyny. As it enters its fourth day at the theatres, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer has managed to rake in a total of Rs 70.83 crore with its Sunday collections standing at Rs 27.91 crore.

With these numbers, Kabir Singh has become Shahid's highest-grossing film in three days, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

Released across 3123 screens, Kabir Singh has surpassed Total Dhamaal's figures to emerge as the highest non-holiday opener of this year.

Despite odds being against the romantic drama, the film seems to be going strong at the box office.

