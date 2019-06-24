You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's drama earns Rs 70.83 cr in opening weekend

Kabir Singh has managed to garner big numbers at the box office, despite unfavourable reviews billing the film as an unabashed show of toxic masculinity and misogyny. As it enters its fourth day at the theatres, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer has managed to rake in a total of Rs 70.83 crore with its Sunday collections standing at Rs 27.91 crore.

With these numbers, Kabir Singh has become Shahid's highest-grossing film in three days, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Released across 3123 screens, Kabir Singh has surpassed Total Dhamaal's figures to emerge as the highest non-holiday opener of this year.

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Despite odds being against the romantic drama, the film seems to be going strong at the box office.

⭐️ Non-holiday release

⭐️ A certification [#CBFC]

⭐️ Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

⭐️ Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

⭐️ Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all... All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 12:03:41 IST