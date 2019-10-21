War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer becomes highest grossing film of 2019 as it eyes Rs 300 cr mark

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's high-octane action flick, War, is unstoppable at the box office. The film which had a magnanimous opening day with Rs 53.35 crore, has grossed Rs 295.75 crore as it enters the end of its third week run.

War collected 4.25 cr nett on its third Saturday taking its total to 279 cr nett plus. The film is now the highest grossing film of the year, reports Box Office India.

Check out the box office figures here

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho, and Kalank. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan.

The presence of two of the most popular Bollywood stars, Hrithik and Tiger, on screen for the first time contributed to the success. It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many big-budget features.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War.

Shot across seven countries, the plot of the film revolves around agent Khalid (Tiger) who is on a mission to hunt down his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film released on 2 October and despite facing clash with Chiranjeevi's epic period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Todd Phillips' DC film, Joker, the film is having its golden run at the box office.

The success of War has surely made up for Yash Raj Films' last box office disaster, Thugs of Hindostan.

Director Siddharth Anand revealed that he has plans to expand the film into an action thriller franchise. "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action," Siddharth recently told Indo-Asian News Service.



The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 11:37:00 IST