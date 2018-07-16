Vidya Balan on playing NTR's wife in biopic of Telugu actor: Basavatarakam is extremely integral to his story

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has cemented her position as one of the most promising and versatile actors in India. With a National Award and an array of Best Actress trophies for her performances in films like Paa, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu, Balan is undoubtedly a delight for directors to work with. It is indeed her acting prowess that has earned her a special role in the upcoming NTR biopic, where she plays the superstar's wife.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the powerhouse performer revealed what it feels to play a real person onscreen, that too someone who is not that well known. Basavatarakam was known for just being NTR's wife and much has not been documented of her life on the public platform. She was the daughter of one of NTR's maternal uncles. NTR married her when he was 20 years old.

"People knew of her but they didn’t know her and that is interesting for me as an actor. It’s a biopic on NTR and while Basavatarakam is not NTR, she is extremely integral to his story and that’s why I’m doing this film. I’m looking forward to the experience."

While she was offered a bevy of biopics in the recent times, it was this film on NTR's life that she gave a nod to. She told Mirror that it was rather an "instinctive decision" for her and that she does not know much about how well it is going to shape up.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was one of the biggest superstars in south India. From being an actor, producer, editor and director to a successful politician, serving as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the life arc of NTR is a formidable feat to capture on celluloid. His sixth son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, will essay his role on screen. The film will be helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

In the film, Rana Daggubati will essay the part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while Sachin Khederkar will play former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadhendla Bhaskar Rao. Jisshu Sengupta also stars in the film; he plays the late filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad.

Balan is set to join the production of the film from 18 July, adds the Mirror report.

