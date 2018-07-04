Vidya Balan bags pivotal role in NTR biopic, will play former Andhra CM's wife Basavatarakam

The highly anticipated biopic on the life of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was officially launched on 29 March in Hyderabad by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The who’s who of Telugu filmdom came together for the grand launch of this prestigious project, which will feature NTR’s son Balakrishna in the titular role.

In the introductory shot of the film at the opening ceremony, Balakrishna was seen in the avatar of Duryodhana from his father’s film Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977). The film was originally supposed to be directed by Teja, best known for films such as Jayam (2002), Nijam (2003) and Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017). A month after the film’s launch, Teja opted out of the project due to creative differences and he was eventually replaced by filmmaker Krishna Jagarlamudi, who awaits the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

On being chosen for the project, Krish had told Firstpost: “I grew up watching NTR’s films. Today, to get an opportunity to make a film on his life means a lot to me. I consider it my life’s biggest honour and I’ll work really hard to live up to all the expectations on this project.” Talking more about the project, he said: “NTR was a human phenomenon. There was nobody else like him and that’s what truly makes him special. The script work is still going on and we plan to commence shooting from July. As of now, the plan is to release the film for Sankranti festival next year.”

It’s worth mentioning that Krish and Balakrishna had previously worked on Telugu period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, which released for Sankranti last year.

With the film due to go on the floors very soon, the makers have been in the process of finalising the cast over the last few weeks. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been signed for a very crucial role in the film. Vidya will be seen playing the yesteryear star’s wife Basavatarakam.

This project will mark Vidya’s Telugu debut and according to a source from the film’s unit, she’s thrilled to be part of the project.

“Even before Teja’s exit, the makers were in talks with Vidya ji. She couldn’t immediately give her nod because she was adjusting her dates and was negotiating other terms with the team. Contrary to some reports, her role won’t be an extended cameo,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost, adding that the makers were also in talks with Paresh Rawal to play Bhaskara Rao, a former CM of Andhra Pradesh for the shortest term of just 31 days.

“It’s yet unknown if Paresh ji has given his consent. His role is merely a cameo.” Recent reports indicate that Rana Daggubati and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta have also been signed to play important roles in the project. Neither the makers nor these actors have officially verified these reports.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is also planning to make a biopic on NTR. In July 2017, Varma had announced he will be making a biopic on NTR. In an emotional voice note, he said he is proud to have been given the opportunity to helm the prestigious project. In the note, he said, “NTR is a name to reckon with every Telugu-speaking individual. He was not just a great actor but a leader with an unprecedented following. I'm very proud to direct a film on his life.”

He also confirmed that Balakrishna will play his father on screen. However, when Balakrishna was contacted to verify the authenticity of Varma’s words, he denied being part of Varma’s biopic. “It’s our responsibility to tell audiences his story. The biopic I’m planning on him will reveal unknown facts about his life. I will play my father on screen,” Balakrishna had told reporters last year.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:45 PM