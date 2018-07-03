Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, Jisshu Sengupta join cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR biopic

Actors Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Jisshu Sengupta have joined the cast of the much-anticipated biopic on legendary Telugu actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film, which is going to be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, will feature Vidya Balan as the wife of NTR, Basavatarakam whom he married when he was 20 years old. The titular role will be essayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

This film will be marking Telegu debut of actor Jisshu Sengupta where he will be playing late filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad. This will be his second venture with director Krish, following his role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where he essayed the character of King Gangadhar Rao, Rani Lakshmibai’s husband with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

To prepare for his part in the biopic, he is going to undergo a week of intensive Telegu language training in Hyderabad, Sengupta told The Times of India.

Rana Daggubati will be essaying the part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Sachin Khederkar will be seen playing former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nadhendla Bhaskar Rao.

Following the announcement of the film, a rumor that the movie will be released in two parts had surfaced. However, according to a report by The News Minute, sources close to film quashed such rumours, establishing that the biopic will be a one-part venture.

Shooting for the film is expected to begin in July.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 15:15 PM