Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick adds Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman to its ensemble cast

Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman have been roped in for the Top Gun sequel alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Miles Teller and Thomasin McKenzie.

In the sequel helmed by Joseph Kosinski, Teller will be playing Goose's role, the co-pilot to Cruise’s Maverick character. Val Kilmer will re-play his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky and Barbaro will appear as the love interest of Teller’s character, reports Variety.

The US Navy says the team is filming aboard a Norfolk-based aircraft carrier. Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman commander Dave Hecht told The Virginian-Pilot that a 15-person crew from Paramount Pictures and Bruckheimer Films went aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday.

Hecht says the crew will remain there till 25 August. He added no actors are aboard and the crew is shooting footage of air operations on the flight deck, including landings and takeoffs.

A publicist with Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Television declined to provide the newspaper with any details about the production.

In May, Tom Cruise tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet.

In the original movie, Cruise played the cocky pilot who talked about how he felt the "need for speed." One of the top students in a US training camp for elite military fighter pilots, he engaged in a bitter rivalry with a fellow pilot played by Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 14:06 PM