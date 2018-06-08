Bad Times at the El Royale trailer: Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson check into a hotel with a dark past

Mad Man star Jon Hamm returns to the 1960s and Chris Hemsworth reunites with his The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard in the upcoming neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

In what is easily one of the best cut and most intense trailers this year, seven shifty strangers — each with a secret to bury — are thrown together in a rundown hotel near Lake Tahoe on the Nevada-California border. The concierge (Lewis Pullman) offers the guests the choice to stay in either side of the border.

Among this all-star cast of strangers are a salesman (Hamm), cult leader (Hemsworth), a priest-who's-clearly-not-a-priest (Jeff Bridges), a down-on-her-luck singer (Cynthia Erivo) and two felon sisters (Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny).

Over the course of one fateful night, they find themselves on a collision course that turns into the ultimate fight for survival. The trailer teases classic Motown music, one-way mirrors, voyeurism, murder and mystery.

The clip ends with a gorgeous long shot with Erivo running out of the hotel to reveal the "El Royale" sign. Will they check out in time and alive?

Find out when it opens on 5 October.

And if you have seen Goddard's The Cabin in the Woods, you know he's not someone who sticks to genre conventions. So, expect a plot twist unlike any other.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 12:42 PM