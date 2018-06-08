You are here:

Bad Times at the El Royale trailer: Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson check into a hotel with a dark past

FP Staff

Jun,08 2018 12:33:39 IST

Mad Man star Jon Hamm returns to the 1960s and Chris Hemsworth reunites with his The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard in the upcoming neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

A shirtless Chris Hemsworth stands in the rain in the first look image for Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale. 20th Century Fox

In what is easily one of the best cut and most intense trailers this year, seven shifty strangers — each with a secret to bury — are thrown together in a rundown hotel near Lake Tahoe on the Nevada-California border. The concierge (Lewis Pullman) offers the guests the choice to stay in either side of the border.

Among this all-star cast of strangers are a salesman (Hamm), cult leader (Hemsworth), a priest-who's-clearly-not-a-priest (Jeff Bridges), a down-on-her-luck singer (Cynthia Erivo) and two felon sisters (Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny).

Dakota Johnson in a still from the film. 20th Century Fox

Over the course of one fateful night, they find themselves on a collision course that turns into the ultimate fight for survival. The trailer teases classic Motown music, one-way mirrors, voyeurism, murder and mystery.

The clip ends with a gorgeous long shot with Erivo running out of the hotel to reveal the "El Royale" sign. Will they check out in time and alive?

Find out when it opens on 5 October.

And if you have seen Goddard's The Cabin in the Woods, you know he's not someone who sticks to genre conventions. So, expect a plot twist unlike any other.

Bad Times at the El Royale poster. 20th Century Fox

Watch the trailer here.

