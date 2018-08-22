Tom Cruise joined by Monica Barbaro, Thomasin McKenzie for upcoming Top Gun sequel Maverick

The Top Gun sequel finally seems to be moving in the forward direction with more of the cast being finalised.

According to a report by Variety, actress Monica Barbaro will join Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Paramount-Skydance’s highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The report also states that Barbaro was one of several actresses that tested with Teller last week before the studio finally made the decision over the weekend.

A report in Deadline states that apart from Barbaro, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin and Danny Ramirez are also set to join the ensemble opposite Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller respectively.

Barbaro is best known for playing Yael on TV series Unreal. She will also be seen as part of the main cast in the upcoming Netflix drama series The Good Cop. The 18-year-old McKenzie will be seen in the movie Jojo Rabbit opposite Scarlett Johansson, and has earlier appeared in The Changeover and The Boyfriend Game. Parnell is know for being the second actor to portray Police Chief Derek Frye on All My Children. Ellis has starred in HBO's Insecure, whereas Salahuddin is best known for starring in Netflix's GLOW. Danny Ramirez has starred in The Affair and Orange Is the New Black.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 action drama film Top Gun. The first movie starred Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, Tim Robbins, Rick Rossovich, John Stockwell, James Tolkan, Clarence Gilyard, Barry Tubb, Adrian Pasdar and Whip Hubley.

Cruise and Kilmer are the only two actors reprising their roles from Top Gun. Cruise will be playing LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Van Kilmer will be playing LT Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Glen Powell is best known for his breakthrough performance as Chad Radwell in Scream Queens, while Miles Teller has starred in movies like Whiplash, Divergent, Fantastic Four and War Dogs.

While the first Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott (Spy Game, Déjà Vu, Unstoppable), Top Gun: Maverick is being directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Only the Brave). The script has been written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. It is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, with Tom Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated for a 12 July, 2019 release.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 13:02 PM