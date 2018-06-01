Top Gun: Maverick first look — Tom Cruise shares photo from set of sequel to hit 1986 film

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun.

The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo was captioned with the phrase "Feel the need."

In the original movie, Cruise played the cocky pilot who talked about how he felt the "need for speed." One of the top students in a US training camp for elite military fighter pilots, he engaged in a bitter rivalry with a fellow pilot played by Val Kilmer.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cruise revealed last year that "stylistically it's going to be same. We're going to have the same score" from the original composer, Harold Faltermeyer.

"Aviators are back, the need for speed. We're going to have big, fast machines. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one… but a progression for Maverick," Cruise had teased.

Top Gun launched Cruise’s career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release on 12 July, 2019.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 12:35 PM