Thugs of Hindostan song 'Vashmalle' sees Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan shake a leg to Ajay-Atul's composition

The first song 'Vashmalle' from Yash Raj's forthcoming magnus opus Thugs of Hindostan has been released. Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani have provided the vocals for the Ajay-Atul composition. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Thugs of Hindostan will mark Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's first film together and the new song gives a glimpse into their onscreen chemistry. Even at the age of 76, Bachchan manages to keep up with Khan's moves, choreographed by Prabhudeva.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, "It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. The song presents Mr. Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the mood to celebrate. I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance on this high energy number. It is a priceless moment that we have captured in Thugs of Hindostan."

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and British actor Lloyd Owen. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug named Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800's.

The action adventure film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 8 November.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 16:06 PM