Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao meet Producers Guild in wake of sexual harassment allegations against industry professionals

The dark underbelly of showbiz continued to be exposed on Wednesday as well-known women like actors Sandhya Mridul and Amyra Dastur came out about their unsavoury harassment experiences, even as the IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors' Association) sent a notice to actor Alok Nath who has been accused of rape by writer-producer Vinta Nanda.

In the wake of Bollywood's #MeToo reckoning, actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao attended a special meeting with the members of Producers Guild of India at the Roy Kapoor Films' office in Mumbai, reports Bollywood Hungama. The meeting was reportedly arranged to discuss the steps that needed to be taken to make the film industry a safer place for women.

The Producers Guild of India on Tuesday had extended its support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse, whenever and wherever it occurs in showbiz.

"We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace — whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone," read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

The statement came in the wake of the raging #MeToo allegations as part of which several celebrities including Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath and members of comedy collective AIB, have been named and shamed among others.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 20:50 PM