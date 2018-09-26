Thugs of Hindostan: Twitterati think Aamir Khan's look similar to Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Carribean

Yash Raj Films released the first look poster of Aamir Khan's character in the upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan and it is almost close to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Twitterati also seem to be of the same opinion.

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'. — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

BGM ~ Copied Logo ~ Copied First look of AB's Copied Ab Kisi ne argue ki to Joote maaro usko#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/ivgelKrFle — Sir. Jong (@Bas1Kingg) September 18, 2018

Some even went on to call him 'gareebon ka Jack Sparrow', or the poor man's Jack Sparrow.

Desi Pirates of the Caribbean lag raha hai — Why not? (@yogesh_m_) September 24, 2018

Desi Pirates in town.. https://t.co/GUBqRHrwQK — Nikèsh Barad (@iamTinkuuuu) September 25, 2018

गरीबो का कैप्टन जेक स्पेरो — kailash mali (@sindbad_jahazi) September 24, 2018

A user even compared the character poster of Fatima Sana Shaikh to that of Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games.

Thugs of Hindostan has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 8 November.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 09:54 AM