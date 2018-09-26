You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan: Twitterati think Aamir Khan's look similar to Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Carribean

FP Staff

Sep,26 2018 09:54:25 IST

Yash Raj Films released the first look poster of Aamir Khan's character in the upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan and it is almost close to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Twitterati also seem to be of the same opinion.

Some even went on to call him 'gareebon ka Jack Sparrow',  or the poor man's Jack Sparrow.

 

A user even compared the character poster of Fatima Sana Shaikh to that of Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games.

Thugs of Hindostan has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.  The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 8 November.

