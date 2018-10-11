You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan on #MeToo: No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour

FP Staff

Oct,11 2018 14:08:18 IST

After choosing to distance himself away from the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy after he was asked for his opinion at a media event, Amitabh Bachchan has now finally responded. In an interview with IANS, the actor has spoken about the ongoing #MeToo wave that has hit the country and that corrective measures should be taken to counter sexual harassment at workplaces.

Amitabh Bachchan/Image from Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan/Image from Twitter.

"No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence," said the actor who turned 76 today.

Bachchan had declined to comment on the Dutta's allegations. He had said that since he was neither Tanushree nor Nana, he would be unable to remark on it.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 14:08 PM

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Me too in India , MeToo , Nana Patekar , Tanushree Dutta , Thugs of Hindostan

also see

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's comments: These are people who do movies on social causes

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's comments: These are people who do movies on social causes

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires

Nana Patekar gets support from women of Vidarbha Farm Widows Association after Tanushree Dutta's allegations

Nana Patekar gets support from women of Vidarbha Farm Widows Association after Tanushree Dutta's allegations