Amitabh Bachchan on #MeToo: No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour

After choosing to distance himself away from the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy after he was asked for his opinion at a media event, Amitabh Bachchan has now finally responded. In an interview with IANS, the actor has spoken about the ongoing #MeToo wave that has hit the country and that corrective measures should be taken to counter sexual harassment at workplaces.

"No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence," said the actor who turned 76 today.

Bachchan had declined to comment on the Dutta's allegations. He had said that since he was neither Tanushree nor Nana, he would be unable to remark on it.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 14:08 PM