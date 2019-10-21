You are here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior first look — Ajay Devgn plays Maratha warrior; Kajol and Saif Ali Khan also star in film

Historical period films have always been a crowd puller. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Bajirao Mastani, there is yet another Maratha warrior's account that will be brought to the silver screen. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare who battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

The first look reveals Ajay as the fierce warrior, determined to wage a war against the invaders.

Here is Ajay's first look in the titular role

Ajay’s Tanhaji will bring the story of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, who was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Directed by Om Raut, the film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay on screen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanaji's wife.

Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the film. The film will mark the actor's fourth project with Ajay, following the J.P. Dutta directorial LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006).

Here is Saif as the menacing villain

Saif Ali Khan in #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Stars Ajay Devgn in the title role... Directed by Om Raut... Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/t7pdpzMs1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Ajay is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He is also gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January 2020, clashing with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

