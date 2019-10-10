Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar teases Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Ajay Devgn's Singham crossover in Rohit Shetty's film

Akshay Kumar shared a new promotional still from his upcoming action drama, Sooryavanshi, where he is flanked by Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham on either side. Akshay named his team of cops "the desi Avengers". It has been reported Ranveer and Ajay will be seen in extended cameo appearances.

Here are Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay in a promotional still for Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif, who plays the female lead, had also shared a photograph of Akshay's badge on social media. The actor plays Veer Sooryavanshi, which seems to be inspired by Salman Khan's Veer (2010) and Suryavanshi (1992). Akshay will be seen as the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

Here is the picture.

It was previously reported Akshay and Katrina would recreate 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' for Sooryavanshi. The iconic song is from Akshay and Raveena Tandon's 1994 thriller Mohra. Akshay had said the song has been "synonymous with him and his career".

It was earlier rumoured Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However, director Rohit Shetty released a statement, dismissing the rumours, and underscoring the fact Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film went on floors in May.

Ranveer was recently spotted in Hyderabad to film his portions of the film, after the wrap-up party of his upcoming sports drama, 83, according to Mid-Day.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi was slated for a Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled to 27 March in order to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's now-delayed drama Inshallah.

