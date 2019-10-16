You are here:

Alia Bhatt cast as lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Gangubai Kathiawadi; film to release on 11 September, 2020

FP Staff

Oct 16, 2019 15:58:49 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film will be Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The film will be bankrolled by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd.

The announcement was made by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Alia Bhatt cast as lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis next Gangubai Kathiawadi; film to release on 11 September, 2020

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Images from Twitter

Here is the tweet

The makers are yet to reveal the plot of Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as the rest of the cast. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 11 September, 2020.

Previously, Bhansali had announced Inshallah, which would see him collaborate with Salman Khan after Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Saawariya. Bhatt was signed as the female lead but the onscreen pairing faced criticism for the age gap between the two actors. Speaking about the criticism against the pairing, Bhatt had stated that she was unaware of any such negative press, and was only greeted with excitement for the project.

However, in August, both Khan and Bhansali Productions announced the film, scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid 2020, had been shelved indefinitely. Khan assured his fans a different project of his would release on Eid 2020 instead.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali is co-producing Mann Bairagibased on the life of PM Narendra Modi. Ssanjay Tripaathy will helm the project.

Bhatt was previously seen in Gully BoyIndia's official entry to Academy Awards 2020, and Kalanka box office dud backed by Dharma Productions. Her upcoming projects include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. Bhatt will also make her Telugu language debut in SS Rajamouli's RRRStarring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will narrate the stories of well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 15:58:49 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bhansali Productions , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , gangubai kathiawadi , Inshallah , mann bairangi , RRR , Salman Khan , Sanjay Leela Bhansali

also see

After Dabangg 3, it'll be a challenge to create 'different' cop avatar for Salman Khan's Eid 2020 film, says Prabhu Deva

After Dabangg 3, it'll be a challenge to create 'different' cop avatar for Salman Khan's Eid 2020 film, says Prabhu Deva

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar condemn felling of Aarey forest's trees after Bombay HC dismisses plea

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar condemn felling of Aarey forest's trees after Bombay HC dismisses plea

MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor discuss dealing with failure, diversity in roles in chat with Karan Johar

MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor discuss dealing with failure, diversity in roles in chat with Karan Johar