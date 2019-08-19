Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh's sports drama gets title, first poster; Amit Sharma begins filming

Ajay Devgn's next film, Maidaan has officially gone on floors. The feature is based on how the Indian Football team, under the guidance of SA Raheem, brought glory to the country during the years of 1952-1962. Devgn will reportedly play the role of Indian football coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Ajay Devgn’s next film, based on the sport #football, gets its title: #Maidaan... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta... Zee Studios presentation... Filming starts today. pic.twitter.com/RWp7RNperj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan also stars National Award winner Keerthy Suresh and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

In an interview with Times of India, Ghosh threw some light on the project and said, "I can’t divulge too many details but I play Shubhankar, an important member of the Football Federation, in the film. All I can say is that Amit said it is one of the most colourful characters in this film. It’s an honour that I will be sharing many scenes with Ajay Devgn.”

Maidaan is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Produced by Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the makers are aiming for a 2020 release. The screenplay and dialogues for Maidaan are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Devgn is already prepping for Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will play Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Touted as as India's 'Pearl Harbour' moment, the film follows how Karnik and his team with the help of local women reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat. He also recently announced the historical drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will feature him in the titular role. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanaji will see Saif Ali Khan play the antagonist in the film.

