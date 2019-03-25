You are here:

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji on 10 January, 2020

FP Staff

Mar 25, 2019 11:51:35 IST

Deepika Padukone released the first look of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial titled Chhapaak — based on the story of an acid attack survivor. The first look has blown away minds of her fans and Bollywood celebrities alike as she has manages to look unrecognisable in the lead role.

Chhapaak will also be a film that marks her debut as a film producer. The first look came with a release date too. The makers took to social media and announced that the film will open in theatres on 10 January, 2020.

This means that the Deepika-starrer will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior. Producer Bhushan Kumar had also taken to twitter and announce the new release date of Tanhaji.

The plot and the story of both intense films are very different from one another. Ajay’s Tanhaji will bring the story of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, who was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The actor will be seen playing the lead role of historical hero Tanaji. While Kajol will be seen in the role of Ajay’s wife, Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist in the film directed by Om Raut.

Meanwhile, in Chhapaak, Deepika will essay the role of acid attack survivor Malti and the story is based on the life of acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikran Massey as the male lead.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 11:51:35 IST

