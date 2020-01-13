Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection — Ajay Devgn, Kajol's film makes Rs 61.75 cr over opening weekend

Ajay Devgn's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is dominating the box office. The film which opened to Rs 15.10 crore on Friday, earned Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday and Rs 26.08 crore on Sunday, thus taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 61.75 crore.

Trade analysts noted that Tanhaji has been a hit across metros, especially in the state of Maharashtra. Tanhaji is competing for audience with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Check out the box office figures here

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the Om Raut directorial charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan Singh in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sees Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

Previously, Devgn had confessed on planning to develop a franchise on other unsung Indian heroes. “When researching Tanaji, I was fascinated by warriors like him who have made significant contributions to our freedom movement. These are stories of valour and I want to bring some of them to the screen. Om [Raut, director of Tanhaji] simultaneously came up with the idea of showcasing the lives of other unsung warriors. The seed was actually planted by him but the thought remained. We should take it forward,” the Singham actor said.

Meanwhile, Devgn is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He is also gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 12:27:54 IST